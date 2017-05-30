HandsOffMapaila! #HambaTsotsis! – Save SA campaign tells pro-Zuma protesters

Save South Africa noted with concern the growing attempts to intimidate and threaten those “who speak out against the corrupt rule of Jacob Zuma and his mafia”.

Mapaila was forced to rush away from a Cosatu central committee meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday after a group of protesters brandishing placards reading “Hands off Zuma gathered outside his Boksburg home.

Save SA said it was no coincidence that the protest comes barely two days after Zuma was quoted as warning the ANC National Executive Committee that he should not be “pushed too far” and that if people continued criticising him in public “they would see [what happens]”.

“Now we can see what happens‚” Save SA said.

It added: “We await condemnation of the protest from Zuma -- not only because of his threats at the NEC‚ but because of the fact that the marchers claimed to be acting in his name.”

It said Mapaila was one of a growing number of leaders inside the ANC and its alliance who had consistently spoken out against Zuma‚ and he had shown particular courage in being part of a broad front exposing and challenging state capture.

“The Save South Africa campaign is proud to be part of this process‚ in the interests of liberating our country from state capture.

“Like Dr Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor‚ Mapaila must not be subject to attacks from thugs within the ANC just because they do not agree with his views.

“Solly Mapaila must be defended‚ along with all those who are exercising their right to protest and comment on the growing decay in the Zuma-led African National Congress.