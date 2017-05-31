“Concentration on the leader is not enough‚” said CEO of the foundation Sello Hatang. “Uproot everything of the leader that makes it possible for him to do what he is doing‚” he added.

He was speaking at a media briefing called by the organisation to comment on the state of the nation.

He was echoing the words of chairman of the board of trustees‚ Professor Njabulo Ndebele.

“We will know that it is not enough to simply change the leader. What is required to save and protect the republic and restore its dignity is the uprooting of the self-serving networks that have been created and which could continue to wreak havoc in our country‚” Ndebele said.

The board of trustees added their voice to the growing calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down. “The advice to the president is to heed the voice of the people of South Africa and step down. If the president of the country is a democrat‚ he will listen to the people of the country and act according to their desires‚” said Ndebele.

“We urge him to listen to the voice of the people. Were he to do so‚ it would be the second time that he has heeded the call of the people. The first time was when he‚ together with countless others‚ gave of themselves to the noble cause of liberation‚” he said.

The foundation said it had in the past held consultations with the ANC about all the disturbing issues which have recently arisen.

It was in support of the urgent establishment of judicial commission of inquiry to expose state capture.