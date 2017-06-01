James is going to the University of Columbia Medical Centre in New York as a visiting professor on infectious diseases.

Malcom Figg replaces Kopane as spokesperson on public works‚ Alan McLoughlin replaces Figg as spokesperson on appropriations‚ with Brandon Topham as his deputy‚ and Ian Ollis replaces Gavin Davis as basic education spokesperson.

Davis will focus on policy development and communications ahead of the 2019 elections.

Michael Bagraim replaces Ian Ollis as labour spokesman‚ with Derrick America as his deputy.

Dean Macpherson replaces Geordin Hill-Lewis as spokesman on trade and industry‚ while Hill-Lewis will focus full-time on his work as chief of staff to the federal leader.

Ghaleb Cachalia will be deputy trade and industry spokesman.

Mbulelo Bara replaces Tarnia Baker as deputy spokesperson on human settlements‚ while Baker continues as deputy spokesperson on water and sanitation.

Choloane Matsepe replaces Bara as deputy spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

