“We are encouraged by Judge Bashir Vally’s statement” that ‘I have come to the conclusion that there is no reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion’‚ said James Selfe‚ chairperson of the federal executive.

Vally found that there were compelling reasons regarding public interest in the case that justified granting leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Last month‚ the high court had ordered Zuma to hand over the record of decision in the review application brought by the DA.

These were the removal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas and their replacement with Malusi Gigaba and Sifiso Buthelezi respectively.

For the review to happen‚ the DA wanted the record of decision by the president.

Zuma first sought an indulgence from the DA on April 6 until April 28 for the “delivery of the records”. But the DA launched the application on April 19 seeking the delivery of the record.

When Zuma failed to produce the record‚ the DA obtained an order on May 4 forcing the president to produce the record.

The president then applied for leave to appeal that decision.