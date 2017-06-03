DA: Zille has 72 hours to say why she shouldn't be suspended
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has 72 hours in which to say why she should not be suspended‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced that Zille had been suspended from party activities because of her tweets on why colonialism wasn’t all bad.
The DA said in a statement that a notice had been served and: “In response to queries‚ please that note that the DA federal executive has written to Helen Zille to signify its intention to temporarily suspend her from party activities until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against her."
The fedex will make its final decision once Zille had made her representations‚ the party said.
