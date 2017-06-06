Gupta-owned Sahara Computers website goes down
The website of Gupta-owned Sahara Computers is offline.
Attempts by TimesLIVE to access the website resulted in an error report early on Tuesday.
The report states: "Forbidden: You don't have permission to access / on this server."
For more than a week the controversial family has come under fire after a tranche of leaked emails revealed the extent of their relationship with various government ministers.
The leaks have shown how ministers and those heading state-owned entities were feeding strategic information to the family‚ who through their various companies and subsidiaries‚ financially benefited from state deals.
- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
