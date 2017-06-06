 Gupta-owned Sahara Computers website goes down - Times LIVE
   
Tue Jun 06 13:31:18 SAST 2017
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses an anti-crime meeting in Cape Town

Gupta-owned Sahara Computers website goes down

Graeme Hosken | 2017-06-06 12:56:21.0
Atul Gupta, Oakbay (C) MD Jagdish Parekh (R) with Sahara director, Duduzane Zuma (Far Right). File photo
Image by: Gallo Images

The website of Gupta-owned Sahara Computers is offline.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to access the website resulted in an error report early on Tuesday.

The report states: "Forbidden: You don't have permission to access / on this server."

For more than a week the controversial family has come under fire after a tranche of leaked emails revealed the extent of their relationship with various government ministers.

The leaks have shown how ministers and those heading state-owned entities were feeding strategic information to the family‚ who through their various companies and subsidiaries‚ financially benefited from state deals.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

