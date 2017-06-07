Holstein‚ a DA-councillor‚ was removed from his position exactly six months after his appointment.

“The votes tallied returned a 39-38 result in favour of the ANC's motion of no confidence in the executive mayor‚” said ANC West Rand deputy chairperson‚ Mzi Khumalo.

Khumalo said the ANC had tabled the motion of no confidence on the basis of gross violation of the laws governing local government by the executive mayor.

“These include taking to communities an IDP/Budget for 2017/2018 without it being endorsed by Council; political interference in administration as well as landing the municipality in serious financial dire straits through reckless decision-making amongst other things.

“We had to act swiftly and decisively to avoid the municipality falling under administration on the grounds of these numerous violations‚” Khumalo said.

Mogale City would be inaugurating its third mayor since the local government elections held in August last year.

Another DA-affiliated mayor‚ Lynn Pannall‚ resigned from her position in December after serving four months as mayor.

The Democratic Alliance claimed that Pannall had resigned due to ill health.

The ANC lost control of the municipality following the last local government elections.

This was after the DA‚ which had secured 27 seats‚ combined these with the nine of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Inkhatha Freedom Party’s two seats and the one seat of the Freedom Front Plus.

With the opposition parties combining their seats‚ they held the majority of 39 seats while the ANC secured 38.