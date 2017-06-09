His legal representative‚ Andy Bester‚ said Motsoeneng’s doctor had advised him not to participate in any strenuous activities or business meetings. He sought a postponement to allow him time to recover and to be able to file his responding affidavit to charges levelled against him.

Motsoeneng is charged with contravening the terms of his suspension when he held a media briefing in April. During it he railed against SABC’s interim board members for planning to scrap a policy of 90% local music to be aired‚ which he had implemented. Last Friday‚ at the hearing chaired by Nazeer Cassim‚ Motsoeneng’s legal team sought the postponement.

The SABC’s legal representative‚ advocate Anton Myburgh‚ argued there was no need to postpone the hearing because Motsoeneng had knowingly breached the public broadcaster’s code of conduct.

TimesLIVE reported that Myburgh had accused Motsoeneng of “trying every trick in the book” to avoid attending his disciplinary hearing.

Today’s hearing is expected to begin at 2:30pm in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.