Keep Judge Moosa in your prayers and thoughts: Zuma

“We wish the Honourable Judge and his family well during this difficult period. He's done a lot for his country. As a nation let us keep the Judge and his family in our thoughts and prayers. We wish him good health and comfort and wish the family strength as they support him and shower him with love and care‚" Zuma said on Saturday.

Moosa is a founding and Executive Member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers who chaired its Human Rights Committee. In April 1998 Judge Moosa was appointed by former President Nelson Mandela as a judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa‚ based in Cape Town. He retired officially from active service on 8 February 2011.