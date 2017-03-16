Thandi Modise appointed CPUT chancellor
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has appointed Thandi Modise as its new chancellor.
The chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has taken over the reins from former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
“The decision was reached on Monday‚ 13 March 2017‚ following a special council meeting convened for this purpose‚” CPUT said in a statement on Wednesday night.
“Modise‚ a renowned politician‚ will step into the role with immediate effect for a term of four years.”
Manuel served as the university’s first chancellor for two terms.
He has a close association with the institution. In 1975 he studied civil and structural engineering at Peninsula Technikon‚ which merged with Cape Technikon to form CPUT.
Modise became a member of parliament in 1994 and was elected as the chairperson of the NCOP in 2014.
