The service was hosted by the Active Citizens Movement - a forum initiated by anti-apartheid activists aimed at strengthening democracy – and supported by the Foundation.

The service degenerated into chaos when former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ the keynote speaker‚ and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize‚ were booed while speaking. Gordhan abruptly ended his speech.

ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said on Monday they were waiting for footage of the memorial to see if paid-up members of the league were unruly.

The Foundation’s Executive Director‚ Neeshan Balton‚ said on Monday that the KZN youth league’s conduct was disrespectful. “Youth league members openly disregarded the Court order preventing them from disrupting proceedings following the urgent interdict sought by the ACM.

“Disrupting the ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize and former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s speeches simply points to the intolerance of youth league members. Drowning out people’s views simply because you may differ with them is reflective of undemocratic behaviour‚” he added.

The Foundation welcomed statements by Mkhize and ANC KZN Chairperson Sihle Zikalala who condemned the youth league’s behaviour. “We want to dispel the notion that funeral services and memorials can’t be used to promote progressive political values. Calls for the depoliticisation of funerals and memorials of political leaders is simply another form of stifling divergent views‚” said Balton.

“Today marks the 24th death anniversary of Chris Hani‚ at whose funeral Mandela delivered a political speech. Similarly‚ Kathrada’s speech at Mandela’s funeral was about Madiba’s political contribution to the country. More recently‚ Makhenkesi Stofile’s funeral also took on a political slant.”

Balton stated that even religious leaders had been rendering speeches with political content at the various events in honour of Kathrada.

Balton said the Foundation intended to print and distribute copies of a booklet on Kathrada‚ hosting reflective events on his life and legacy in various provinces and publishing a school workbook that goes together with a DVD on his life‚ aimed at young people. “The Foundation will be preserving and promoting his legacy as an activist for social change and his lifelong commitment to a non-racial‚ non-sexist and truly democratic South Africa.”