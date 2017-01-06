Fiction is known to have the power to improve how people see out-groups – but scientists didn’t know if this would work for animals.

In a study published in the journal Plos One‚ researchers tested the idea by making a group of people read a fragment from an unpublished work dealing with the abuse of animals‚ and another group read a similar fragment that didn’t.

What they found was that the group who read the first fragment were more concerned about animal welfare than the latter.

The research included demographic data‚ including the gender of the participants and whether they had pets.

The researchers found that women are more likely to care about animal abuse than men‚ and pet owners are more likely to care about it than non-pet owners‚ but even controlling for these factors the researchers found their results held true.

“Since this effect was observed in almost all tested groups‚ even in the group that initially presented the least pro-animal welfare attitudes (i.e. men not having pets)‚ our data also confirm that the effect was not due to a specific sample that is sensitive to the well-being of animals in general‚” the researchers reported.

That said‚ the researchers caution that the study was specific to the piece of fiction they were using‚ and further research is needed to find whether any piece of fiction dealing with animal abuse has the same effect.

However‚ the researchers conclude that their results “strongly suggest that the possibility of influencing the public’s concern for animals through literary fiction is worth exploring further”.

