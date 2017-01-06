According to Pornhub‚ not only is South Africa now among their top countries‚ it also tends to outlast the United States when it comes to time spent on the site.

Americans remain on the site for an average of 10 minutes 15 seconds; South Africans last for about 10 minutes 46 seconds.

The country will have to work hard to catch up with Pornhub’s endurance champions however - the Philippines averages about 12 minutes 45 seconds on the site.

About 73% of South Africans access the site via mobile devices. The Playstation 4 wins the console wars‚ despite Microsoft’s system having been dubbed the “Xbone” by gamers.

2016 had a lot of big titles when it comes to gaming‚ and this was reflected in the characters people searched for.

Lara Croft was the top gaming character‚ followed by Tracer from Blizzard’s Overwatch and Zelda from Nintendo.

Disturbingly‚ the ninth most searched character was Pikachu.

When it comes to searches‚ South Africa’s favourite search was “black South African”‚ followed by “black” and “South African”. “Ebony” was South Africa’s favourite category‚ followed by teen and lesbian.

Our favourite porn stars are Kim Kardashian‚ Mia Khalifa and Lisa Ann. On the global list‚ Lisa Ann and Mia Khalifa come out on top‚ while Kim Kardashian is third.

“‘Black South African’; ‘big ass ebony mom’ and ‘big black booty’ all increased in popularity by (Respectively) 279%‚ 224% and 171%‚” according to Pornhub.

South Africa is also notable for having the third highest proportion of female visitors‚ at about 33%. We’re topped by Brazil and the Philippines where the adult website’s proportion of female visitors is 35%.

According to the global most searched terms by gender‚ women like lesbians and men like MILFs (mother I’d like to f*ck).

Pornhub reports that their “fappy hour” tends to range between 10pm to midnight‚ with things getting quiet between 2am to 9am.

“This trend remains true throughout the week‚ with our happiest hour from Sunday through to Thursday holding strong at 11pm‚ and then 12am on Friday and Saturday – when people take a break from their regular routine by staying up later and sleeping in longer in the mornings‚” said Pornhub.

The next big thing in porn may be virtual reality – with the website growing their VR offerings from an initial 30 to 1 800 videos by the end of 2016‚ and views growing 306%.