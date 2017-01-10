WATCH: Stop! It is a crocodile crossing
A large crocodile was spotted taking what appears to be a kill across the road in the Kruger National Park.
The crocodile appeared to either be injured as it struggled to keep its body off the road.
According to Kruger Sightings the crocodile had probably stolen the kill from another predator, and was crossing the road to get to a river, where it could finish its meal in peace.
-Video taken by Machiel Ellis.
