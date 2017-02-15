WATCH: Here’s what Tropical Storm Dineo looks like in 3D
Tropical Storm Dineo was intensifying in the middle of the Mozambique Channel when NASA's GPM core observatory satellite flew over on February 14, 2017 at 0926 UTC.
Heavy rainfall of 100mm to 200mm per day is being forecast for southern Mozambique and parts of South Africa as they are hit by the formidable storm system.
