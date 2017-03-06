But with women holding only one in four technology jobs‚ a new report states the this sector is missing out on an immense amount of brainpower—and potential for innovation.

Wage inequality compared to male colleagues‚ workplace gender bias and a shortage of female role models are among the main barriers faced by women working in the technology field‚ according to a new survey by global technology association ISACA.



Detailed in today’s release of “The Future Tech Workforce: Breaking Gender Barriers” report‚ which coincides with International Women’s Day this week‚ survey respondents identified the top five barriers experienced by women in tech as:

1. Lack of mentors (48 percent)

2. Lack of female role models in the field (42 percent)

3. Gender bias in the workplace (39 percent)

4. Unequal growth opportunities compared to men (36 percent)

5. Unequal pay for the same skills (35 percent).

“Women are vastly under-represented in the global technology workforce. This is not only a societal concern‚ but also a workforce problem‚ given the critical shortage of skilled technology professionals faced by many enterprises‚” said Jo Stewart-Rattray‚ board director of ISACA and director of information security and IT assurance at BRM Holdich.

“ISACA’s survey findings reinforce that there is much work left to be done. By providing more opportunities‚ including career advancement programmes‚ we can make long overdue progress in ensuring that women are more equitably represented in the technology workforce.”

When asked about opportunities for professional growth‚ 75 percent of respondents state their employer lacks a gender leadership development programme. Additionally‚ 8 out 10 women report their supervisors are male and just 8 percent report never experiencing gender bias in the workplace.



The survey found that women specifically want mentors‚ role models and strong networking opportunities.



Globally‚ pay disparity remains a challenge with 25 percent of respondents from Africa‚ 29 percent from Asia‚ 53 percent from Europe‚ 48 percent from Latin America‚ 60 percent from the Middle East‚ 42 percent from North America and 80 percent from Oceania reporting that male colleagues tend to be paid more‚ without a clear reason.



“As an industry‚ we must commit to changing these numbers and breaking down the barriers for women in technology‚” said Tara Wisniewski‚ ISACA’s managing director of advocacy and public affairs. “It is well past time to address these issues‚ and ISACA has a responsibility to help solve them.”

ISACA‚ to research what businesses could do to change the current environment‚ also conducted a study of women currently working in technology fields around the globe.

Several issues emerged in the study as particularly significant concerns‚ it said: "These results‚ among others in this study‚ indicate that both entering and navigating a technology career are arduous experiences for many women".

ISACA said the tech field is notoriously male-dominated at all levels — considerably worse than in non-tech industries—as reported by Payscale.

In the tech sector in particular‚ men outnumber women at every level — but the starkest difference is at the top. Only 21 percent of executives in tech are women.

On the biggest barriers‚ a lack of female mentors (48 percent)‚ a lack of female role models (42 percent) and limited networking opportunities (27 percent) are the top three.

Women in technology enjoy higher salaries than women in other fields. But in tech‚ women workers are paid from 18 to 22 percent less than men, reports Payscale.

"Women are well aware of this. Fewer than one in every four women believe they are paid equitably with their male counterparts given equal skills and expertise‚" according to the ISACA study. Forty-three percent say they are being paid less than those with equal skills and experiences; 0 percent say they are paid more. One in three is not aware of what others are paid.

ISACA commented: "Women must have a more visible presence within tech. They must be hired‚ and they must

be advanced as their education‚ expertise and skills merit".

See the full report here: