The Mother City is already a wildlife‚ world-heritage and holiday destination for millions. But now it also has its sights set on start-ups and venture capitalists.

This week ‘techxperts’ from the Cape Innovation Technology Initiative (CiTi)‚ Silicon Cape and the city’s investment and promotion agency Wesgro‚ will travel to Singapore and Japan to sell the city as a technology hub.

The trip comes ahead of the Geeks on A Plane Africa tour organized by venture fund and seed accelerator 500 Startups which concludes in Cape Town at the end of March.

“The Cape has become Africa’s largest start-up scene‚” said Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.

“[The city] has a number of co-working spaces… such as the Bandwidth Barn‚ Spin Street House‚ Workshop 17‚ and a Wi-Fi lounge on top of Table Mountain where‚ on Table Top Tuesday‚ entrepreneurs can meet and work each Tuesday for free.”

Bandwidth Barn is Africa’s leading incubator and accelerator for tech entrepreneurs‚ and has 53 businesses registered as tenants.

Silicon Cape will host the final leg of the African Geeks on A Plane tour‚ and the non-profit company hopes “that they leave South Africa impressed by the calibre of tech businesses in our ecosystem‚” according to director Alexander Fraser.

The company will invite 10 local startups to spend time with the ‘Geeks’‚ which Fraser said had the “potential to raise early stage funding‚ [source] mentorships as well as potentially being included in one of the 500 Startups Acceleration Programmes”.

Harris said that the city had allocated R222 million toward broadband infrastructure over the next three years.

“Cape Town’s unparalleled infrastructure base‚ world-class universities and vibrant environment has given the region a competitive edge and reach beyond other hubs on the continent‚” he said.

- TMG Digital/The Times