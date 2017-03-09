WATCH: Is this the world’s first emoji snake?
Viewers can be forgiven for exclaiming WTF when they see this Youtube video of a Lavender Albino Piebald Ball Python with the patterning of three perfect emoji faces.
The short video posted by python breeder Justin Kobylka, shows the snake with the clear yellow face patterns in its scales.
Kobylka said in his video that Piebalds do sometimes have faces in their patterning, but that having three perfect faces was “astronomically rare”.
Lavender Albino Piebald Ball Python’s, or Dreamsicles, are genetically modified to portray patterns of lavender-purple or pastel yellow. Their eyes are also vibrant red.
Kobylka told Business Insider UK that he created the emoji Ball Python after eight years of trying.
This combination is sought after and thus very valuable, but Kobylka said that he will not be selling this snake because it is so unique.
-TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.