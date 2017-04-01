The top trending questions on Google SA last week: 1. When is Mother's Day? 2. Where is my phone? 3. How to save water 4. How to make scones 5. How to stop smoking 6. How many weeks are there in a year? 7. How to create an email 8. What does it mean to dream of snakes? 9. What is Uber? 10. What is apartheid?

“SACP” trended on Thursday with some 2‚000 searches as the Jacob Zuma/Pravin Gordhan issue heated up further with “rogue intelligence” reports apparently being behind the finance minister’s recall from the United Kingdom.

“Samsung S8” and “Joe Mafela tombstone” trended with some 50‚000 searches each.

“Ahmed Kathrada” trended on Tuesday‚ also with some 50‚000 searches.

Monday saw “dollar to rand” trending with about 50‚000 searches‚ while over the weekend “Mother’s Day” trended on Sunday and “Miss SA 2017” trended on Saturday.

This information is gleaned from data collated by Google‚ based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google this week. Google processes more than 40‚000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches a day and 1.2 trillion searches a year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at here.