WATCH: Sir David Attenborough narrates local environmentalist's award winning documentary
Sir David Attenborough‚ veteran broadcaster and naturalist‚ has narrated a documentary on the work of Dr Ian Little of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT).
Little‚ senior manager of the habitats programme at the EWT‚ has been working on securing a legally protected grassland habitat corridor across the Drakensburg escarpment in order to conserve strategic water sources and grassland wildlife.
Little was one of six selected from 169 applicants worldwide for The Whitley Fund for Nature‚ the world’s most venerated conservation award.
Commonly known as the Green Oscars‚ the award ceremony takes place at London Royal Geographical Society on Thursday evening.
The awards will be presented by the organisation’s patron‚ Britain’s Princess Ann. Sir Davis Attenborough is a trustee of the organisation.
Little will gain £35‚000 in project funding and links to an invaluable network of donors and influential supporters.
-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
