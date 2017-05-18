UCT is also tops in Africa‚ followed by the University of Cairo.

Next of the South African universities on the list are the University of KwaZulu-Natal (436th place overall and 3rd in Africa)‚ followed by Wits (468)‚ Stellenbosch (469) and the University of Pretoria (483).

The CWTS Leiden Ranking 2017 includes 902 universities from 54 different countries worldwide.

These are all universities worldwide that have produced at least 1000 Web of Science indexed publications in the period 2012–2015. Only so-called core publications are counted‚ which are publications in international scientific journals. Also‚ only research articles and review articles are taken into account. Other types of publications are not considered.

The top 10 are the universities of Harvard‚ Toronto‚ Zhejiang‚ Michigan‚ Shanghai Jiao Tong‚ John Hopkins‚ Sao Paulo‚ Stanford‚ Seoul and Tokyo.

See UCT's scoring here.