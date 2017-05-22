 This timelapse video of Earth from space will take your breath away - Times LIVE
   
Mon May 22 13:39:09 SAST 2017

This timelapse video of Earth from space will take your breath away

TimesLIVE | 2017-05-22 12:45:56.0

Thomas Pesquet, a European Space Agency astronaut, has posted a stunning view of Earth from the International Space Station.

The Frenchman has been serving as a flight engineer for Expeditions 50 and 51 since November 2016, and is due to return to Earth on 2 June.

According to Space.com Pesquet is on the station with commander Peggy Whitson, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Notisky. Last month they were joined by Nasa astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

Earlier this month Pesquet released another video, which showed sunrise over auroras on the earth - saying "The first bright rise… is not the sun!"

The first bright light is in fact the moon, followed by Venus. The sunrise only comes at the end of the video.

Pesquet frequently posts updates about the station, and while he evidently misses butterflies - he enjoys being able to "fly like Michael Jordan".

