There was never a dull moment in 2016 when the stars below were around and this is why:

1) “You know there are times where before you say something you had better think hard and deep‚ because there is a greater possibility that it is a reflection of either the mentality‚ the psyche and the character in a person‚ or it reflects your background.

“And for fear of exposing where you come from you think twice and consider perspectives‚” Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela said to Robert Marawa in an intriguing post-match TV interview after his side’s 2-1 PSL defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on November 19.

Marawa: “It sounds like you're pumped up. It sounds like somebody’s riled Steve Komphela?”

Komphela: “In the olden days when Jesus Christ went on through his lessons‚ he was never specific in his references – he would always use symbols.

"Because whenever a symbol is used in a process where something has to be rectified‚ none of us gets consumed.

"If I were to refer to somebody with‚ ‘Ey‚ mara mfowethu‚ umnyama’ [Hey‚ but my man you’re dark]‚ I would put it like that because I am.

"But if I were not‚ then I would put it in a way that has respect in what I’m referring to. I hope you understand.”

Marawa: “I don’t but I’ll ask you about Khumalo – he is back‚ he’s obviously cleared himself from the injury that’s been bugging him?”

Komphela: “It's better that you don’t understand‚ lest I get misinterpreted.” (Don’t worry Ta Rob‚ we are also still scratching our heads and can't fathom what that was about.)

2) “Our substitutions worked very well – we equalised directly.

"And unfortunately we made this big mistake in defence where my defender‚ who jumped like a woman over the ball ... .” - Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael after his side lost 3-2 from an injury-time winner by Willard Katsande against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on December 18. (You’ve got to love this guy! The Belgian’s trips to the microphone are pure gold and we can’t get enough of him!)

3) “We don’t appoint someone to take penalties.

"We always practice them in training and all the boys score.” - Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba making a damaging admission after Thamsanqa Gabuza squandered a penalty in SA’s final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania in Nelspruit on September 2‚ which was drawn 1-1. (Ay caramba……..)

4) “But I’m disappointed with your cameraman – this guy here [indicates closest cameraman filming the interview].

"This guy puts the camera on my face.

"No‚ SuperSport‚ help us. You can’t put a camera on my face like this to trigger our emotions after a beautiful game like this.

"From the bus when I have come he has put a camera on my face.

"Get a reaction and then I push the camera‚ and then it’s Pitso who’s going to be fined again.

"Change the cameraman.” - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in his post-match TV interview after his side’s 0-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (The one and only Jingles in his element.)

5) “Bad space. Bad space.” - Quinton de Kock’s description‚ after scoring his maiden test century against England at Centurion in January‚ of his state of mind when he was sent from the test tour to Bangladesh to South Africa A’s visit to India last year. (Now you know)

6) “I’m sleeping with him tonight.” - Faf du Plessis‚ whose arm was draped lovingly around the shoulders of Kagiso Rabada‚ who had just taken 5/92 to bowl South Africa to victory over Australia in the first test in Perth in November.

7) “It’s not like I was trying to cheat or anything.” - Du Plessis after he was found guilty of ball-tampering‚ which is cheating‚ during the second test against Australia in Hobart in November.

8) “Forget about Faf - those pies are damn expensive.” - Russell Domingo trying to deflect the attention from the ball-tampering scandal by pointing out the high prices of junk food at Adelaide Oval‚ where a humble meatpie will set you back the equivalent of R58.50.

9) “I want to be part of the Boks but the way things are going now I can't see a positive outcome.

"We need an intervention and I can't sit silently on the side and say nothing any more.

"I feel it's always the coaches that have their say in a team environment and as a player there is no time to focus and to talk about issues in SA rugby.

“We only focus on the game itself. I feel the need to speak up‚ for the players. I still want to play‚ be a part of the best players in the country and represent the Boks with all I have.

"But at the moment I can't see why players would commit 100%. That's a huge problem. Where did everything go wrong?” – a gatvol Duane Vermeulen in an exclusive interview with Times Media Digital’s Craig Ray in October. 10) "I don't fear anything‚ to be honest.

"Collectively‚ we've got to understand that it's not just one person that can take responsibility for that.

"If I'm solely held responsible for that‚ then I will walk away." – an increasingly pressured Allister Coetzee as the ailing Springboks continued to stumble.

- TMG Digital