Fifa base moves to Jo'burg

Hundreds of staff members have left the service of world football's governing body since the end of the Sepp Blatter era and Infantino's win in the organisation's election in February last year.

The latest to go is long-serving Fifa development officer for the Southern African region, Ashford Mamelodi of Botswana, after his office was taken out from under him.

Fifa is looking for a replacement to run things in Johannesburg, where it is also searching for new premises.

The regional office in Gabon was a legacy of the days when Ismail Bhamjee still sat on Fifa's powerful organising committee and Mamelodi was his faithful lieutenant at the Botswana Football Association.

The pair also were instrumental in the launch of Cosafa.

The choice of South Africa would seem to be more cost- effective, because of easier travel links across the region.

Former PSL CEO Kjitel Siem, who is now is Infantino's inner circle and Fifa's strategic director, was in Johannesburg recently to start arranging matters.

The development office runs projects across the region, including Fifa's investment in individual countries' football infrastructure in the form of the GOAL project.

Mamelodi had overseen matters in the region for more than a decade and was a popular figure in the football community.

