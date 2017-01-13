Correction: PSL – Sundowns article
There was an error made in the story headlined “PSL legal head denies claims of a conflict of interest in his law firm representing Sundowns in Dolly dispute”‚ published on the various Times Media Digital platforms on Thursday January 12.
The story alluded to attorneys Michael Murphy‚ the Premier Soccer League’s head of legal‚ and Farai Razano as being employed by law firm ENSAfrica. This was erroneous.
TMG has now been informed that Murphy and Raziano left ENSAfrica six months ago‚ and are now employed by Murphys Attorneys.
The error has been corrected in the story.
TMG and its reporter Marc Strydom deeply regret the error.
