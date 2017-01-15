Storm completed the front nine in a bogey-free 35 but McIlroy had closed the gap to within a shot‚ while South Africa's Trevor Fisher Jnr and England's Jordan Smith were two strokes back.

Storm can thank his steady play for keeping him in front and he has now played 50 holes since dropping a shot.

Storm started the day three clear of McIlroy but the Ulsterman carded birdies on the first‚ second and eighth to move to within a shot.

Smith‚ who won last year's Challenge Tour‚ dropped a shot on the first but an eagle on the second and birdies on the third‚ fourth and sixth gave clear evidence that he was a man on a mission.

By the time he vacated the sixth green he had leapfrogged McIlroy into second place and was just a shot behind Storm.

His charge‚ however‚ lost significant momentum when he double-bogeyed the seventh‚ but he picked up another birdie on the next hole to move within two shots of the lead.

Smith at age 13 was a relative late starter to the sport‚ but the Bath-based player has warmed to the challenge as both amateur and professional player.

In November last year he won the Race to Oman points race in his first year on the Challenge Tour‚ which helped him earn passage to the European Tour.

The biggest mover on the day so far‚ however‚ has been Fisher Jnr.

While Storm has been a picture of steadiness‚ Fisher Jnr has carded just four pars through his first 12 holes.

The joint first round leader bogeyed the fourth and the seventh but birdies on the second‚ third‚ fifth‚ 10th and 12th‚ as well as an eagle on the eighth has dragged him back into contention.

