Sun Jan 15 16:06:17 SAST 2017

McIlroy and Storm both force a play-off at the SA Open

Liam Del Carme | 2017-01-15 15:48:15.0
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Tournament and crowd favourite Rory McIlroy. Photo file.
Image by: Mike Ehrmann / AFP

Tournament and crowd favourite Rory McIlroy and Englishman Graeme Storm both parred the 72nd hole at the SA Open to force a play-off.

McIlroy wiped out the three-shot deficit Storm held over him at the start of the final round with a closing 68. Storm managed a 71.

Englishman Jordan Smith finished 17-under‚ to miss out on a play-off berth by a shot.

McIlroy and Storm will start the sudden death play-off on the 18th.

- TMG Digital

