McIlroy and Storm both force a play-off at the SA Open
Tournament and crowd favourite Rory McIlroy and Englishman Graeme Storm both parred the 72nd hole at the SA Open to force a play-off.
McIlroy wiped out the three-shot deficit Storm held over him at the start of the final round with a closing 68. Storm managed a 71.
Englishman Jordan Smith finished 17-under‚ to miss out on a play-off berth by a shot.
McIlroy and Storm will start the sudden death play-off on the 18th.
- TMG Digital
