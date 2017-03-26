The 83-year-old Molemela passed away on Sunday and Mbalula said his death is a huge loss.

"The history of football in South Africa is rich with contributions from legends like Dr. Molemela‚” Mbalula said.

“His sad passing presents a huge loss in the football fraternity. We can draw lessons from his life that was an inspiration and motivation to work hard in the development of football.

“In 2012‚ the department of Sport and Recreation SA honoured Dr Molemela with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his immense contribution.

“Recently‚ with the Premier of Free State‚ we opened an upgraded stadium in Bloemfontein and named it after him.

“It is these amongst many accolades that demonstrate the legend that he was.

“More to this‚ I am happy that we had an opportunity to celebrate his contribution when he was still with us."

Molemela was hugely influential in Celtic’s history and will be remembered as one of the most colourful figures to ever be involved in South African football.

– TMG Digital/TMG Sport