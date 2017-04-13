Marawa has been off air for almost two weeks‚ leaving followers of his radio show frustrated.

SABC personalities Thomas Mlambo‚ Owen Hannie and Duane Dell'Oca have taken turns hosting the show in his absence while he fought for the independence of his show.

The show will be re-launched on May 1 with a new sponsor after the departure of MTN and the popular rugby segment‚ ‘the Room Dividers’‚ is also expected to return.

The many fans that have taken to social media to communicate their unhappiness during his absence in the last couple will be happy to know that Marawa will be back on Thursday evening.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport