Lions are sweating on the fitness of Bok centre Janse van Rensburg
The Lions are sweating on the fitness of Bok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg who underwent scans on Monday afternoon for a suspected knee ligament tear.
An update on his condition will only be relayed on Tuesday.
The Lions are also waiting to hear if flank Jaco Kriel will be suspended after he was cited for a dangerous tackle on Stormers flyhalf Rob du Preez during last Saturday’s match.
He received an on-field yellow card but the citing commissioner felt the incident met the red card threshold.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.