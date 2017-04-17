It’s not ideal coming off a 29-16 loss to the Lions – their first of the season – but it’s not an unusual situation for teams touring New Zealand. Coach Robbie Fleck shrugged his shoulders and said the team simply needed to get on with the job at hand.

The Stormers have never won in Christchurch‚ so they have an opportunity to make history. They also play against the Highlanders and Hurricanes. Fleck has included NZ centre Shaun Treeby‚ who played over 50 games for the Highlanders in the touring group.

Treeby was signed three weeks ago but has yet to feature for the Stormers. Given the workload EW Viljoen has endured‚ having played every minute of each of the Stormers’ seven matches so far‚ Treeby is likely to be used sooner rather than later. Flank Cobus Wiese was also included in the touring squad after overcoming a shoulder injury‚ which saw Johan du Toit drop out of the group. Captain Siya Kolisi is not available for the Crusaders match due to Springbok rest protocols‚ which means Wiese is likely to start in the No 7 jersey against the Crusaders. "As a group we enjoy touring together and we know that we will be seriously tested against some quality teams in New Zealand‚” Fleck said. "The players have embraced the challenge and we are keen to make the most of our time together on tour‚ which should bring us even closer together.

Stormers touring squad:

Bjorn Basson‚

Nizaam Carr‚

Kurt Coleman‚

Jan de Klerk‚

Pieter-Steph du Toit‚

Dan du Plessis‚

Robert du Preez‚

Dewaldt Duvenage‚

Eben Etzebeth‚

JC Janse van Rensburg‚

Oli Kebble‚

Cheslin Kolbe‚

Siya Kolisi‚

Dan Kriel‚ Dillyn Leyds‚

Wilco Louw‚

Frans Malherbe‚

SP Marais‚

Bongi Mbonambi‚

Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚

Ramone Samuels‚

Shaun Treeby‚

Chris van Zyl‚

Alistair Vermaak‚

Jano Vermaak‚

EW Viljoen‚

Cobus Wiese.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport