It was one of the drabbest Super Rugby matches since the competition's inception in 1996.

It is right down there along with the Reds' soul destroying 6-5 win over the Sharks at the same venue in 2004.

“Our players should refund the public‚” muttered a demure Robert du Preez.

“It was so bad. It's just not good enough. If you represent your province‚ and a proud province like the Sharks‚ this performance must be the worst that I've ever seen. That was terrible. I'm very disappointed.”

His Rebels counterpart Tony McGahan wasn't impressed either.

Asked whether he thought the match was an advert for the current Super Rugby format he said: “I wouldn't have thought so.”

Imprecision‚ mostly the Sharks' inability to hold onto the ball‚ cost them dearly as they in vain tried to secure an improbable win after centre Andre Esterhuizen was sent off in the 17th minute.

The Rebels also lost their captain Nic Stirzaker to a red card‚ but his arrived in the second half.

Still‚ Du Preez felt his side could have got the job done.

“I think we had all the opportunities in the world to win this game. We just stuffed it up... one opportunity after the other.

“We had 20 opportunities by going into their 22. We should definitely have converted some a lot more.

“There was a complete lack of composure. Obviously the red card had a big role to play. We do have a lot of experienced rugby players in our team as well. They should show some proper leadership.”

He didn't want to blame his side's questionable discipline‚ conceding‚ however‚ that the six penalties they conceded proved costly.

“We scored a try which was overturned by bad discipline. It is an area we really pride ourselves in. It is not the amount of penalties. It's just that they're costly.

“It (the red card) was very disappointing. To tip tackle a guy after the whistle has gone. That's just poor.”

The foul play indiscretions are however stacking up against the Sharks.

Lock Etienne Oosthuizen's yellow card proved costly against the Lions in a game the Sharks could have won a few weeks ago‚ while yesterday's red card meant the hosts' effort was again undermined by not having a full complement on the field.

McGahan thought his side did well to eke out a draw. “We didn't have enough ball in the second half.

“I thought we were pretty lucky to get away with some points‚ to be honest. We were lucky they missed a few kicks and opportunities to get over the line.

"It was only our resolute defence that kept us in it. They controlled the ball. I don't think we got past two phases in the second half‚ never mind entering the bottom 40.”

McGahan did not want to blame uncertainty around the Rebels' Super Rugby future for their performance.

“There are a lot of distractions in Australia that have engulfed the whole game. It's not just the Force and Rebels‚ everybody is feeling it.”

For the Sharks there is much to improve. They will have to do so without the benefit of home comforts this week. They are away to the Jaguares next weekend and Du Preez hopes the events of this weekend will jolt them into action.

“If that doesn't wake the players up I don't know what will‚” the coach said optimistically.

