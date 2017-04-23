Super Rugby status uncertainty affecting the Cheetahs‚ says Smith

The Cheetahs relinquished a 11-3 half-time lead to lose 20-14 to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Second half implosions have become a recurring theme for the Cheetahs this season and Smith admitted the team’s mental fragility is letting them down.

“Playing out there is like having to stop at a traffic light‚" he said.

"Its either you go or you stop. You have to do one of those and if you hesitate‚ you’ll get into an accident and that’s where we are now.

"At a vital period of the game‚ we started looking at the scoreboard and we started to take into consideration all the support and everyone who works at the Cheetahs.

"When you talk about it from Monday to Saturday‚ it sinks into your subconscious and we’re playing not to lose instead of wanting to win‚” Smith said.

“There’s a big monkey sitting on our backs and we’re making panic decisions.

"Our halftime chat was positive and we go out there with a new plan but somehow we still make the same mistakes that I believe we didn’t make and shouldn’t make in the previous matches.

"You make those errors in the first half‚ you get away with them but in the second half‚ we paid dearly for them.”

The second half problems have to be a big concern‚ especially with the rampant Crusaders being the Cheetahs’ next opponents in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

In their 57-24 dismantling of the Stormers in Christchurch on Saturday morning‚ the Crusaders combined two powerful halves even though the Cape Town side offered a semblance of a fight back.

In their defeat to the Chiefs a little over a week ago‚ the Cheetahs had an excellent start before fading badly in the second half.

Smith is aware of the improvement his team needs to make ahead of their meeting with the seven-time champions.

“We’ll have to play to our strengths but I don’t think it’s going to be difficult motivating the boys for this game because it’s a quality side that’s full of internationals.

"We did well against the Chiefs but it’s important that we bounce back against the Crusaders with the right attitude‚” Smith said.

“We want to be significant and make the supporters proud. We won’t be able to wait till halfway through the week to put this result behind us. There will be a new plan for the Crusaders game.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport