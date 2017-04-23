There were still plenty of empty blue seats but a third consecutive home win may slightly ease their concerns.

While coach Nollis Marais will gladly accept Saturday’s 20-14 win against the Cheetahs as some form of atonement for their inexplicable round two loss against the same opponents in Bloemfontein‚ it wasn’t the type of win that’ll make the Crusaders‚ Highlanders‚ Lions and Hurricanes quake in their boots.

It’s the fighting spirit that Marais is happy about‚ especially with his “month of hell” just around the corner.

“If we didn’t show any belief in ourselves and our ability‚ we should have lost this game by more than 30 points‚" Marais said.

"We were 11-3 down at halftime and things could have been worse if the Cheetahs struck early but you could see the spirit was there. We could have lost this game but you could see the belief to win was there. That was the most important part.

“When I walked into the changing room with the half-time deficit as it was‚ just stick to what’s working. You also need to understand you’ve got guys like Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman who are only 21 and you’ve got to settle their nerves.

"I’m proud of how the boys came out of the fight. We shouldn’t be in this position but we are. At least they fought until the end. We need to put up an 80-minute performance.”

Before confronting the New Zealand side and the tenacious Lions‚ there’s the luxury of the bye. The Bulls’ abysmal start to the season could catch up with them should they drop any of their May games‚ but that’s the least of his concerns.

Marais said he needs his forwards to jack up their act before they can even think of competing against their New Zealand counterparts. It was their backline that saved their bacon through Jesse Kriel’s well-worked 74th minute try.

“I don’t think the bye has come at a bad time because we’ve got so many guys who are coming back from injury. We’ve got three tight heads on the injury list and they need to come back.

"You never know when it’s a good time to have a bye because we’ll have four games then the June break. It could be at the right time for us.

“Our forwards aren’t getting their act together. We’re not getting the set-piece correct; we should have good lineouts because we have three of the best locks.

"We should be getting better ball and we’re not giving our backs a good opportunity to attack.”

