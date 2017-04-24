A SANZAAR Judicial Committee Hearing found Esterhuizen guilty of contravening Law 10.4(j)‚ after he spear tackled Sefa Naivalu into the ground in the 17th minute of last Saturday’s turgid 9-9 draw against the Rebels at King’s Park.

The reckless play earned Esterhuizen a red card.

The law says a player cannot lift an opponent from the ground and either drop or drive that player's head and/or upper body into the ground whilst the player's feet are off the ground.

At a time when most seasoned Springbok midfielders and other pretenders are out with long-term injuries‚ Esterhuizen’s recent good form had given him an outside chance of making the June Test squad.

Although his suspension will be over before the first Test against France on June 10‚ Esterhuizen will miss the Shark’s remaining five Super Rugby matches before the international break‚ denying him a chance to make further claims for the national No 12 jersey.

Incumbent Rohan Janse van Rensburg recently suffered a knee injury and is out for 12 weeks.

Damian de Allende and Juan de Jongh are both unlikely to be fit for June with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

In his finding‚ the Judicial Committee Chairman Michael Heron QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence‚ including all camera angles and additional evidence‚ including from the player and submissions from his legal representative‚ Thembelani Mayosi‚ the Judicial Committee accepted a guilty plea from the player in respect of Law 10.4(j)."

"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul merited a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks. It was deemed to be reckless in nature and placed the opposing player in an extremely dangerous position.

"In regards to aggravating factors‚ it was noted that the player was suspended for a similar offence in 2015 and subsequently one week was added to the suspension period.

“However‚ taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent conduct throughout the Judicial process‚ his on-field apology to the opposing player‚ his remorse and his early guilty plea‚ the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to six weeks."

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport