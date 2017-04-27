WP Rugby's chief executive Paul Zacks was upbeat the Test would be played at rugby's traditional home‚ and not the Cape Town Stadium.

“We are pretty confident it will be at Newlands. I spoke to Jurie Roux (SA Rugby's chief executive) (on Tuesday night) and an announcement is imminent‚” Jacks said.

Asked why the announcement of the venue had become a drawn out affair Jacks said: “There was no hold up as such.

"I think SA Rugby just wanted to clear a few things up around the Rugby Championships before making an announcement.”

He said it was up to SA Rugby to announce the fixtures.

His optimism wasn't shared by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander who said he was unaware that WP obtained the necessary clearance certificate from the Cape Town City Council to host the game at Newlands.

“Not as far as I'm aware‚" said Alexander.

"I haven't seen it. There can't be an announcement of them hosting the Test if there is no certificate.

"It is the law now‚ they have to get the certificate.”

He said WP Rugby had until June to secure the certificate.

“If they don't meet the deadline the Test will be moved.”

Asked whether it would then go to Cape Town Stadium‚ Alexander said "not necessarily".

“It can go elsewhere‚ Johannesburg Durban... there are options. SA Rugby's executive will have to decide if it comes to that.”

Both teams‚ however‚ have already made preparations for the match in Cape Town with hotels and training facilities already secured.

Should Newlands get the thumbs up it will be the first time since 2008 that the Springboks will play the All Blacks there.

On that occasion‚ which happened to be Percy Montgomery's 100th Test‚ the Springboks suffered an embarrassing 19-0 defeat‚ amid feverish support for the touring team on the stands.

SA Rugby's top brass have been mindful to deprive the All Blacks such fervent local support in their allocation of Tests since.

There has also been increasing support for moving Tests away from older rugby venues to bigger‚ more modern stadia built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

It is against this background that Newlands‚ the Grand Old Lady of local sports stadia‚ has struggled to secure the blue chip fixture.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport