The 104 that Cook and Elgar shared against Sri Lanka was the first time since Richards and Barlow added 157 against Australia in 1970 that South Africa’s openers have mounted a century stand in a test at this ground.

But both Cook and Elgar were dismissed before tea‚ which South Africa reached on 174/2.

Cook and Elgar were rarely tested by a Sri Lankan pace attack that quickly settled on a decent line and length and found movement off the seam‚ but didn’t have the pace to threaten the batsmen consistently.

The closest Sri Lanka came to separating South Africa’s openers before lunch was with the last ball of the 17th over‚ when the edge that Nuwan Pradeep garnered from Elgar fell short of the slip cordon.

Sri Lanka’s key bowler‚ Rangana Herath‚ was introduced in the 20th over some 35 minutes before lunch.

The slow left-armer quickly extracted some awkwardness from the batsmen but it was left to paceman Suranga Lakmal to do the striking.

He removed Cook and Elgar for 59 and 45‚ both caught behind five overs apart‚ to reduce South Africa to 105/2.

But Hashim Amla and JP Duminy soon had the home side back on the front foot‚ mostly through the aggressive efforts of the latter.

Amla gutsed out 66 balls for his 18 not out but Duminy cracked nine fours in his unbeaten 46‚ several of them driven through the covers with a flourish.

