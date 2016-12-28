St George’s band told to pipe down by referee
The St George’s brass band and match referee David Boon were not in tune this week‚ after he asked them to pipe down for the remainder of the Port Elizabeth test between Sri Lanka and the Proteas.
The band will still be allowed to strike up a tune between overs‚ but they must play a lot softer when a bowler is running up to the crease.
EP Cricket commercial manager Leigh Deyzel said: “He [Boon] just asked us that they do not play constantly.” Read the full story here.
– TMG Digital/The Herald
