The first segment of a summer that will include visits by Big Three sides India and Australia was confirmed on Thursday when Cricket South Africa (CSA) released the fixtures for Bangladesh’s tour.

The Bangladeshis will play two tests‚ three one-day internationals and two T20s between September 28 and October 29.

They will serve as the opening act in a season in which the Indians and Australians will each play four tests in South Africa.

“Bangladesh will be followed by India who are making a full tour across all three formats with four test matches‚ five ODIs and three T20 international matches‚” a CSA release said.

“The India tour in turn will be followed by Australia for a series of four test matches during February and March 2018.

“These fixtures are also in the process of being confirmed and will be announced in the New Year.”

Bangladesh‚ who last toured South Africa in 2008‚ will play tests in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein.

Bangladesh tour itinerary:

Sept 21 to 23: Tour match v SA Invitation XI‚ Benoni.

Sept 28 to Oct 2: 1st test‚ Potchefstroom.

Oct 6 to 10: 2nd test match‚ Bloemfontein.

Oct 12: one-day tour match v SA Invitation XI‚ Bloemfontein.

Oct 15: 1st ODI‚ Kimberley (day).

Oct 18: 2nd ODI‚ Paarl (day).

Oct 22: 3rd ODI‚ East London (day).

Oct 26: 1st T20‚ Bloemfontein (day/night).

Oct 29: 2nd T20‚ Potchefstroom (day).

- TMG Digital