Here are five red letter days:

January 28 - That’s the date of the first one-day international against Sri Lanka‚ which will be played at St George’s Park.

Much more importantly‚ it’s also the target date for AB de Villiers’ return from the elbow injury that has kept him out of action for South Africa since June last year.

June 18 - Two teams will line up at The Oval on this day to play the Champions Trophy final.

Will one of them‚ at long last‚ after everything‚ be South Africa?

And what if they win? Shut up: that’s a question too far.

July 6 - Lord’s is the venue for the start of the test series against England‚ the first of South Africa’s engagements against all of the Big Three countries in the coming months.

That’s a big enough occasion but there’s also this: Dale Steyn’s projected return after breaking his shoulder in Perth in November.

September 28 - That’s when South Africa’s home summer starts with a test series against Bangladesh.

And in pretty Potchefstroom‚ nogal.

Visits by India and Australia are set to complete the schedule‚ but those itineraries have yet to be announced.

December 16 - The date for the final of Cricket South Africa’s proposed new T20 tournament‚ an eight-team extravaganza touted as being on par with others of its ilk in India‚ Australia‚ the Caribbean‚ Bangladesh‚ Pakistan and England.

Can’t hardly wait.

