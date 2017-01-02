The home side limped to lunch on 69/3 with opener Dean Elgar standing firm for his unbeaten 36.

Lahiru Kumara‚ a 19-year-old fast bowler playing his third test‚ took 2/11 from four overs.

Lankan captain Angelo Mathews chose to field first after winning the toss‚ perhaps to avoid having to take first strike on a green‚ grassy pitch that lurked under cloudy skies.

Stephen Cook became the first victim of the helpful bowling conditions without a run on the board when he edged the fourth ball of the match‚ an out-swinger from Suranga Lakmal‚ to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Elgar and Hashim Amla survived the new ball and were approaching two hours at the crease together when Kumara cleanbowled Amla for 29 with an inswinger to end the partnership at 66.

Five balls later Kumara had JP Duminy superbly caught by Mendis‚ who hurled himself down the leg side to send South Africa’s No. 4 back to the dressingroom without scoring.

Faf du Plessis‚ who was one not out‚ joined Elgar to see out the last two overs of the session.

- TMG Digital