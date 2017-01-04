CSA also announced the women’s squad.

In the men’s squad‚ CSA also included batsman Yaseen Vallie of Gauteng‚ batsman Tony de Zorzi of Northerns and batsman Kyle Verreynne of Western Province for the programme scheduled to run between May and July.

“The National Academy Programme forms a very strategic part of our developmental pipeline‚” said CSA General Manager: Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“It has as its aim to prepare young players for the demands of professional cricket.

"These selected players that are carefully identified include previous graduates of the SA U/19 programme‚ performing Senior Provincial and emerging franchise players.

"This past year saw a highly successful SA Emerging squad home series against Sri Lanka and it has been highly encouraging to see the manner in which a number of them have gone on to the next level of making their franchise squads.”

Andile Phehlukwayo‚ who made his debut for the Proteas last year and went on to play six ODIs‚ was part of the programme that has seen many players graduate to franchise and to the national team.

In his short international career of six ODIs‚ Phehlukwayo has claimed eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.14 and he scored 66 runs in his three innings with the highest score of an unbeaten 42.

“This confirms that this programme is living up to its expectations to assist CSA and its members to develop the identified players in such a way that will produce quality players for our domestic competitions‚ as well as prepare them for future international participation‚” concluded Van Zyl.

CSA High Performance Manager‚ Vincent Barnes said the programme will go a long way and beyond developing cricket talent in the traditional sense.

“The National Academy programme is aimed at looking at the holistic development of a player.

"So it looks at all aspects and not just cricket-related skill and tactical awareness‚ but also at what other support a player needs in order to get to a level where he or she can perform at professional and international standards.

"This includes the performance lifestyle of a player.

"What is his/her social background‚ what is his/her economic background and how does that affect a player’s ability to perform at the top level?

"It is critically important that we close these gaps through this programme.”

SA National Academy Men’s Squad: Karabo Mogotsi (Gauteng)‚ Wihan Lubbe (North West)‚ Yaseen Vallie (Gauteng)‚ Tony de Zorzi (Northerns)‚ Janneman Malan (North West)‚ Senuran Muthusamy (KZN)‚ Isaac Digale (North West)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Lwandiswa Zuma (Free State)‚ Tladi Bokako (EP)‚ Okuhle Cele (KZN)‚ Migael Pretorius (Northerns)‚ Ndumiso Mvelase (Gauteng)‚ Kyle Simmonds (Boland)‚ Thomas Kaber (Northerns)‚ Kyle Verrynne (WP)‚ Matthew Christensen (EP)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Gauteng)

SA National Academy Women’s Squad: Lerato Langa (Gauteng)‚ Robyn Appels (WP)‚ Izelle Cilliers (Free State)‚ Sinalo Jafta (North West)‚ Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns)‚ Elriessa Theunissen (North West)‚ Nkuli Thabethe (Gauteng)‚ Anneke Bosch (North West)‚ Robyn Searle (Gauteng)‚ Evodia Yekile (North West)‚ Stacey Lackay (Boland)‚ Zizipho Mdebuka (WP)‚ Zintle Mali (Border)‚ Odine Kirsten (Northerns) TMG Digital