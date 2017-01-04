Philander bowled Dimuth Karunaratne 13 balls before tea with a delivery that pitched on middle stump and took out leg.

The Lankans reached the interval on 17/1 in search of their towering target of 507‚ which was set when South Africa declared their second innings closed on 224/7 45 minutes before tea.

Philander went to tea with 1/10 from four overs while Kyle Abbott conceded only seven runs in his four overs.

The home side resumed on 35 without loss and lost their first wicket in the ninth over of the day when Stephen Cook tried to defend a delivery from Suranga Lakmal and edged to first slip.

Five balls later Lakmal had Amla caught behind without scoring as South Africa slipped to 64/2.

Amla‚ second only to AB de Villiers in career runs among South Africa’s active players and fourth on the country’s all-time list‚ has now gone 10 test innings without reaching 50.

He has been dismissed for single-figure scores in half of those trips to the crease‚ two of them ducks.

Dean Elgar‚ who scored 129 in the first innings‚ was caught at slip off Rangana Herath for 55 in the eighth over before lunch.

JP Duminy‚ who was also under pressure having scored only one half-century in his previous six innings‚ was trapped in front by Lakmal for 30 with what became the last ball before lunch.

Temba Bavuma‚ whose form is also wavering‚ was run out without scoring by Dhananjaya de Silva’s direct hit from mid-off when he tried to take an ill-judged single off the fifth ball of the second session.

Lakmal completed his haul of 4/69 when he had Faf du Plessis caught behind for 41.

South Africa’s lower middle order made a valuable contribution‚ with the last three stands before the declaration adding 87 runs to the total.

Victory at Newlands would clinch the series for South Africa‚ who won the first test by 206 runs at St George’s Park on Friday. - TMG Digital