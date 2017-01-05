BREAKING: Abbott 'to be dropped' for SA's third test against Sri Lanka
Kyle Abbott will be dropped from South Africa’s squad for the third test against Sri Lanka because he has signed a Kolpak deal to play for Hampshire‚ TMG Digital has learnt.
The second test at Newlands is thus likely to be his last international match.
News of Abbott’s probable retirement to take up the county offer broke on Monday.
He is understood to have admitted to his teammates on Tuesday that he had signed with Hampshire.
- Rabada says he will be sad to see Abbott go as speculation over his retirement from international cricket mounts
Abbott struggled to establish himself in South Africa’s test team‚ and likely is currently in the mix only because Dale Steyn is injured.
The Kolpak option is popular with South Africans because it allows them to be regarded as Europeans‚ which frees them from the restrictions placed on overseas players on the county circuit.
Hardus Viljoen‚ Stiaan van Zyl and Simon Harmer have all taken up Kolpak deals in recent months.
Reports on Thursday suggested Rilee Rossouw - who shares an agent with Abbott - was considering a similar decision.
- TMG Digital
