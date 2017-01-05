 WATCH: One video, 6 wickets - here’s all the Kagiso Rabada magic - Times LIVE
   
Thu Jan 05 14:52:55 SAST 2017

WATCH: One video, 6 wickets - here’s all the Kagiso Rabada magic

TMG Digital | 2017-01-05 14:38:05.0
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates during day 4 of the 2nd test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at PPC Newlands on January 05, 2107 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image by: Luke Walker/Gallo Images

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada completed his second 10-wicket haul in his 13th Test as the Proteas wrapped up the three-match series against Sri Lanka in the second test in Cape Town on Thursday.

Rabada took 6/55 in Sri Lanka’s second innings for a match analysis of 10/92 - the best figures by a South African in the 24 Tests they have played against the Lankans.

That earned South Africa victory by 282 runs and with more than five sessions of the second Test to spare.

Sri Lanka‚ who were set 507 to win‚ resumed on 130/4 and lost six wickets for 94 runs in 12 overs.

  - TMG Digital

