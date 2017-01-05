WATCH: One video, 6 wickets - here’s all the Kagiso Rabada magic
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada completed his second 10-wicket haul in his 13th Test as the Proteas wrapped up the three-match series against Sri Lanka in the second test in Cape Town on Thursday.
Rabada took 6/55 in Sri Lanka’s second innings for a match analysis of 10/92 - the best figures by a South African in the 24 Tests they have played against the Lankans.
That earned South Africa victory by 282 runs and with more than five sessions of the second Test to spare.
Sri Lanka‚ who were set 507 to win‚ resumed on 130/4 and lost six wickets for 94 runs in 12 overs.
- TMG Digital
