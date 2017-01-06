South Africa had smashed Sri Lanka by 282 runs with more than five sessions to spare to clinch the three-match Test series 2-0.

But almost all the questions fired at Du Plessis were about Kyle Abbott and his decision to sign a Kolpak deal.

So‚ as Du Plessis rose to take his leave‚ he enquired whether there was any interest about what he may or may not have had in his mouth during his time on the field: “Anything on sweets?”

Last month’s ball-tampering saga‚ in which Du Plessis was found guilty and then lost an appeal for illegally using mints to help him shine the ball during South Africa’s Test series in Australia in November‚ seemed innocent by comparison.

And partly because all present on Thursday knew Abbott wouldn’t be the last South African to see his future beyond a foreign boundary.

“I suppose that creates an opportunity for us to learn from it and make sure that something like this doesn’t happen too often‚” Du Plessis said.

“You want to make sure Cricket South Africa keep their best players.

“You don’t want to lose players going overseas.

“This is definitely a red flag to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Foreign currency will always be there but we need to find a way.

“It’s too important and too valuable to sit back and say whatever happens happens and there’ll be enough players to fill the gaps.

“That’s not good enough.

“We need to make sure that whatever we do‚ we do.”

Predictably‚ transformation‚ for some the whipping boy of everything that is wrong with South African sport‚ came in for another thrashing in the swamps of social media.

But‚ for Du Plessis‚ it was only “one of the factors”.

“Opportunity‚ money‚ transformation - there’s a lot of things that different guys will look at as their excuse or their reason for going overseas‚” he said.

“What Kyle’s reason is I’m not sure.

“But every single reason that is causing players to leave is a concern and we need to look at every single one of them.

“I can tell you directly (transformation’s) not Kyle’s reason for leaving.

“We’ve spoken about it and it’s more the point of view of security and what the future holds.

“He’s someone who has been not sure (of his place in the team) for a very long time.

“Possibly inside he just wants to be sure.

“We know Kyle and we respect him for what he’s done for us as a team‚ and I respect his decision.

“I don’t agree with it but I respect it.”

For Du Plessis’ next trick he will have to find a way to replace what Abbott brought to the party as recently as Thursday‚ when the third Test against the Lankans starts at the Wanderers.

The Knights’ Duanne Olivier‚ the leading wicket-taker in franchise first-class cricket this season‚ has taken Abbott’s place in the squad.

Wayne Parnell‚ who was released from the squad to play for the Cobras against the Lions in Oudtshoorn‚ made good use of that opportunity by taking 4/26.

Both could find themselves playing at the Wanderers‚ where an all-pace attack would afford South Africa the chance to gauge their form and quality.

South Africa have breathing space because the match is a dead rubber but it will be followed by T20 and one-day series against Sri Lanka - lesser matters but still matches that need to be won.

In February‚ South Africa will travel to New Zealand for a T20‚ five ODIs and three Tests.

Then its off to England for three ODIs‚ the Champions Trophy‚ three T20s and four Tests.

Abbott has become an integral part of an attack that has overcome the loss to injury of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel to perform at something like the levels that took South Africa to the No 1 Test ranking in 2012.

Now that balance has been destroyed.

“He’s a massive loss‚” Du Plessis said. “With the injury to Dale he stepped in‚ and he was deserving of his chance.

“He waited for a long time to get it. And then he stepped into it like it was his own forever.”

Forever is a long time; longer than it will take South Africa to recover from this and longer than the suits should need to figure out how to stop players from leaving.

At least‚ we hope so.

– TMG Sport