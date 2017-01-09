Cricket SA's long-awaited National Team Review finally released with key recommendations

The role of the director of cricket will be to oversee the performance of the Protea Team with ultimate accountability on all issues relating to the performance of the teams at the pinnacle of the sport in South Africa.

The review was received by CSA's board in a special meeting held on January 6 with the panel which consisted of former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar‚ former Proteas opener Adam Bacher‚ CSA independent board member Iqbal Khan and former department of sports and recreation chief executive Mthobi Tyamazashe.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith‚ FirstRand bank Human Resources executive Francois Hugo‚ South African Cricketer's Association chairman Tony Irish and former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten were part of the panel in an advisory capacity.

Another key recommendation was the permanency of the Convenor of Selectors role‚ currently filled by Linda Zondi.

It will see the position being a permanent one with defined selection responsibilities‚ talent identification and the re-alignment of the workings of the selection committee.

The five other recommendations are:

1) Culture: Build a common and shared purpose that all stakeholders subscribe to in order to address the issues that led to the erosion of the culture within the Protea tea

2) Talent retention: Formulate and execute a strategy to minimise or stop the loss of ‘players of national interest’ in our setup.

3) SA A team and High Performance Centre: Make sure that the role of the SA A team and High Performance Centre is contributing to the sustained success of the Proteas.

4) Coaching: Develop coaches who have the role of improving the pipeline of players to the Proteas and consider the option of contracting franchise coaches to CSA.

5) Ex-players: Create an environment where ex-players feel included and can be used as a resource to share skills and experiences.

The review was a source of frustration for CSA after the initial one was shelved.

Members of the panel excused themselves after an abysmal 2015/16 season where the Proteas lost test series to India away and England at home.

CSA president Chris Nenzani said they were going to review all their options before going ahead with the implementation of the review.

"The Board has received and accepted both cricket review reports and noted the various recommendations made.

"We will now consider all the recommendations in detail through our management and committee structures before making any decisions‚” Nenzani said.

