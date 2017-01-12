Amla‚ who rode his luck after he was dropped on five‚ helped the Proteas to a commanding lead of 338 for the loss of three wickets where he became only the eighth player in Test cricket history to score a century on the occasion of their 100th match.

“When I first got in‚ they bowled well and as a right hander it seemed like they had their lines well‚" he said.

"But I just sucked in and also had a bit of fortune.

"An element of fortune is always important because when you get dropped you always think that I am going to continue batting on and it is part and parcel of the game.”

Asked the reasons for his low key build to such an auspicious occasion‚ a relaxed looking Amla said he wanted his preparations to be as pure as possible.

“Firstly‚ I am very grateful to reach 100 Test matches but to be very honest my focus was on scoring runs than anything else.

"The fact that it was my 100th game didn’t feel more important‚ I am just glad to have played this match.

"I remember being involved in AB’s (De Villiers) and Graeme’s (Smith) 100th Test matches and it was a lovely experience.

"So to be here having scored some runs feels really good.

“I just wanted to have a quiet build-up‚ there was some frustration on my side having not been able to get some runs in the past couple of matches and contribute to the team’s success.

"I wanted my preparations to be as pure as possible‚ no side attractions‚ no razzmatazz and the most important thing was to work on my game and least disruptions as possible.”

Amla arrived at the crease with the Proteas struggling after they lost the early wicket of Stephen Cook and he took time to adjust as the Sri Lankans piled pressure in their pursuit of inroads in the first session.

South Africa were in trouble again five balls later with the loss of the other opener Dean Elgar which saw JP Duminy‚ who went on to score 155 before he was dismissed shortly before close of play.

Together‚ Amla and Duminy produced a third wicket partnership of 292 runs.

“On this type of wicket the ball is nipping in and myself and JP we kept on reminding each other that we must keep our focus.

"I had games where I got in and quickly got out but today I managed to get through it.

"I felt that I was batting well.

“When we got back from Australia‚ which was not a good tour for me‚ I touched base with Russell Domingo‚ who I refer to as a coaching buddy‚ and we did a little bit of work and these are runs are to thank and all the guys who sent messages of support.” - TMG Digital