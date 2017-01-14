Proteas wrap up innings victory and seal series 3-0

It was always going to be a case of how quickly the last rites were going to be administered after Sri Lanka tottered to tea at 124/6.

There was plenty of defiance from Upul Tharanga, Suranga Lakmal and Rangana Herath but with the top order missing in action, it was a case of entertaining the big third day crowd.

While the dummy was already spat in the afternoon session when Kusal Mendis (24), Angelo Mathews (10) and Dinesh Chandimal (10) all failed the tests the South African bowlers set for them, it was left to the tail enders to throw caution to the wind.

Through Lakmal, who was the last man to fall for a freewheeling 26-ball 31 to Wayne Parnell, Sri Lanka batted with a tempo that will suit the following limited overs leg that starts on Friday with the first T20 at SuperSport Park.

It was a case of fighting against the wind when Herath (10) holed out to Parnell (4/51), hastening the innings end.

Tharanga (26) and Lakmal combined for a 43-run ninth wicket stand which delayed the white flag but highlighting the lack of tactical awareness that has dogged Tharanga's career, he chose to slash wildly at Parnell, from where JP Duminy took a superb catch running from gully with the ball coming from the back.

Kumara only lasted two balls before an Olivier short ball was the end of him. Lakmal chanced his arm one more time before picking out Philander. It was a fitting end to a day where Sri Lanka lost 16 wickets for 228 runs.

Sri Lanka started the day on 80/4 but due to a wicked combination of pace, seam and swing, capitulated to 131 all out minutes before lunch. On winning the toss, South Africa collected 426 on the back of hundreds from JP Duminy (155) and Hashim Amla (134).

