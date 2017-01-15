The Test series will be followed by the three-match T20 series which starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday afternoon.

Speaking after they wrapped up the third Test with two days to spare in Johannesburg‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said their whitewash performance was not the best under his leadership but the most consistent where they executed plans almost to perfection.

“I won’t say it’s the best‚ I think it’s the most consistent and that’s something we’ve asked for right at the start of the series‚" he said.

"You’re expected‚ in these conditions‚ to be on top of Sri Lanka at times. But for me it was about making sure that 95 or 99% of the time we could string together consistent performances and we’ve done that.”

Du Plessis added that throughout the 13 days of Test cricket against the Sri Lankans‚ they were in control for probably 95% of the time.

“I reckon that out of the 13 days of Test cricket we’ve been on top for 95% of the time.

"I’m extremely pleased with that.

"Bowling and batting right through the series was consistent and also fielding.

"In Test cricket sometimes people don’t see the value of good fielding but even in Australia there were some match-changing moments in the field and once again in this series.

"So all-round it’s been an extremely consistent series.”

Du Plessis also praised the fast bowlers who were relentless against a largely inexperienced Sri Lankan batting line up.

“It’s great that they got wickets. It was important‚ especially in the first innings‚ when we had them six down.

"We know that Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are world class bowlers‚ they are delivering every game and they’re consistent and relentless.

"Now the plan is to make sure that our third seamer can get to that level and hopefully as quickly as possible.

"Hitting areas consistently‚ making sure when you’re not taking wickets‚ runs are not leaking too much.

"Both of them will say that they possibly leaked a few too many runs in this game‚ but that they got wickets.

"You make sure you do one or both and luckily they got wickets.

"Duanne Olivier had some nice pace and aggression which is always good to see in a Test attack and Wayne Parnell with his left arm offered some nice pace as well.”

Du Plessis said they have a culture of welcoming new players to the national team so that they fit in.

“It’s been a big focus of our team for a while to make sure that when guys come in you make extra sure that they feel at home and fit right in.

"They don’t have to do anything like in the old days when you had to pack bags for the senior players. They’re as much part of anything and they deserve their spot in our team and in our culture."

- TMG Digital